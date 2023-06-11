The Red Sox plan to have Crawford remain in the starting rotation, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Crawford gets a vote of confidence even after giving up three runs on five hits in a loss to the Guardians on Wednesday, when he moved back into the rotation as a replacement for the injured Chris Sale (shoulder). The right-hander was limited to just 58 pitches in that outing, and it's likely he won't be able to work especially deep into games in his next couple of starts. Still, Crawford has mostly been a strong option for the Red Sox, and he'll get at least one more chance to prove he belongs as a rotation member.