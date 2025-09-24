Giolito came away with a no-decision Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and four walks over 4.2 innings in a 4-1 win over the Blue Jays. He struck out three.

The right-hander threw 61 of 98 pitches for strikes as he once again had trouble avoiding free passes. Over his last five starts, Giolito has a 22:18 K:BB in 25.2 innings, but he's given up more than two earned runs just once during that stretch, posting a 3.16 ERA despite a 1.60 WHIP. He currently lines up to take the mound on the final day of the regular season, at home against a Tigers team that has collapsed down the stretch, but with the Red Sox also fighting to lock up a wild-card spot, it's not clear if they will actually risk Giolito's wildness if a playoff berth is on the line.