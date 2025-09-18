Giolito didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's win against the Athletics, allowing four runs on five hits and five walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings.

Giolito worked around constant traffic early, stranding multiple runners to limit the damage through four frames, but it caught up to him in the fifth. After a single and two walks loaded the bases, the right-hander was lifted, and all three inherited runners came around to score. The rough outing snapped a strong stretch in which he had posted a 1.46 ERA and 22:10 K:BB across 24.2 innings over his previous four starts. Giolito is slated to take the mound against the Blue Jays next, a tough assignment given Toronto leads MLB in runs scored in the back half of the season.