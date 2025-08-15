Manager Alex Cora said Friday that Mayer (wrist) has begun taking dry swings, and it's unclear if Mayer will return this season, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Mayer's recovery from right wrist soreness has been slow, even after undergoing an anti-inflammatory injection at the start of August. The 22-year-old started playing catch this week and has now begun swinging a bat. While it didn't initially seem like the injury would threaten to sideline him for the rest of 2025, Cora was non-committal when asked about Mayer's return this season.