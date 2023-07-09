Yoshida went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Athletics.

Yoshida is sizzling right now with multiple hits in six consecutive games. The outfielder is 13-for-25 with two doubles, one home run, four RBI, five runs scored and two steals during that stretch. Saturday's theft was his fifth stolen base in 77 games.