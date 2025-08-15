Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Idle Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yoshida isn't part of the starting nine for Friday's game against Miami, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Yoshida will cede DH work to Roman Anthony for the second time in four games, taking a seat against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Yoshida is 7-for-19 (.368) with two doubles, a homer and seven RBI in his last six games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Taking seat Monday•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Clubs second homer•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Sitting for second straight game•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Socks first homer of season•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Starting against RHP again•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Makes first outfield start•