Yoshida isn't part of the starting nine for Friday's game against Miami, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Yoshida will cede DH work to Roman Anthony for the second time in four games, taking a seat against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Yoshida is 7-for-19 (.368) with two doubles, a homer and seven RBI in his last six games.