Yoshida went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Mondays 7-0 win over the Athletics.
Yoshida swiped his seventh bag of the season during the sixth inning and eventually scored on a Connor Wong double. The rookie went a stretch of 33 games without attempting a steal, but has picked up the pace of late. Monday's theft was his fourth in the last 11 games.
