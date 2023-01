Pivetta signed a one-year, $5.35 million contract with the Red Sox on Friday to avoid arbitration, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Pivetta recorded a 4.56 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 2022, though he was still able to strike batters out at an effective rate and made 33 starts for Boston. He has almost never battled injury over the last two seasons, making him a solid rotation piece to have, although consistent production may be harder to ask of him.