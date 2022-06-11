Hill allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings versus the Mariners on Friday. He did not factor in the decision.

Hill needed 89 pitches (58 strikes) to get 13 outs Friday, exiting after Jesse Winker hit a game-tying two-run home run in the fifth inning. This was the seventh time in 11 starts Hill has failed to complete five innings. He now has a 4.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 40:13 K:BB through 49.1 innings. The veteran southpaw lines up for a favorable home start versus the Athletics next week.