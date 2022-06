Refsnyder went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run in Wednesday's 6-2 win against the Tigers.

Refsnyder broke a 2-2 tie with his two-run shot to left field in the third inning, and he scored after smacking a double in the fifth. This was his fifth straight appearance with at least one hit, and he has gone 8-for-16 (.500) with four RBI over that span. He's hitting a robust .408 in 32 plate appearances on the campaign.