Refsnyder started in center field, went 0-for-3, was hit by a pitch, and scored the winning run in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Mariners.

Refsnyder made his second start in the last three games, both against left-handers, and was one of many supporting players in the win. The leading player in the win was Rafael Devers, who drilled a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning after Refsnyder was hit by a pitch. In the bottom half of the frame, Refsnyder fully extended to rob Ty France of extra bases. Refsnyder is up with Boston while Enrique Hernandez is sidelined by a hip injury. He's expected to start in center or right field against lefties.