Refsnyder went 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

Getting the start in left field and hitting leadoff with lefty Austin Gomber on the mound for Colorado, Refsnyder connected on his first extra-base hit in June while producing his first multi-hit performance since May 24. The steal was his fourth of the season, tying his career high, and he continues to excel in his platoon role -- through 72 plate appearances against left-handed pitching this year, Refsnyder sports a .995 OPS.