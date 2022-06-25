Refsnyder went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over Cleveland.

Refsnyder walked as a pinch hitter for Jackie Bradley in the seventh inning and got two more plate appearances over the final two innings. His ninth-inning double produced Boston's final run. With Jarren Duran (unvaccinated) unable to travel to Toronto next week and Enrique Hernandez (hip) batting an injury, Refsnyder should see action in the three-game set beginning Monday and stick on the MLB roster for the immediate future. During his callup to Boston, Refsnyder is 10-for-24 (.417) with one home run, two doubles, five RBI and seven runs over eight games.