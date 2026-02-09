Gonzalez dealt with left shoulder inflammation much of the offseason and is expected to be limited at the start of spring training, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Gonzalez initially injured his left shoulder in the final series of the regular season against the Tigers back in September before going 1-for-9 at the plate in the wild-card series loss to the Yankees. Gonzalez didn't require any sort of offseason surgery but did receive a PRP injection after experiencing discomfort after swinging the bat in January. Gonzalez is aiming to be ready for Opening Day and is once again expected to fill a utility role for Boston this season.