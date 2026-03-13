The Red Sox placed Gonzalez (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The move opens up a 40-man roster spot for new lefty reliever Danny Coulombe, who was signed to a one-year deal in a corresponding move. Gonzalez has been sidelined for the entirety of spring training due to shoulder inflammation that will now require a "right shoulder arthroscopic debridement" operation, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. With Gonzalez set to miss at least the first two months of the regular season, Kristian Campbell, Nate Eaton and Andruw Monasterio will be competing for at-bats and playing time.