Gonzalez agreed to a one-year, $1.6 million contract with the Red Sox on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

After enjoying a breakout season in his first year with the Red Sox in 2024, Gonzalez continued to improve in '25 and finished the regular season with a .305/.343/.483 slashline alongside nine homers, 53 RBI, 47 runs scored and six steals across 341 plate appearances. He'll receive an $826,000 raise as a reward for his continued progression and enters 2026 as the frontrunner for regular reps at second base.