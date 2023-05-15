Brasier was designated by the Red Sox after Sunday's game, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

It's likely that Brasier is being removed from the active and 40-man rosters in order to make room for Joely Rodriguez (oblique) with Rodriguez expected to come off the injured list before Monday's game against Seattle. Brasier struggled mightily in his 20 appearances with the Red Sox in 2023 with a 7.29 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over 21 innings of work. If he goes unclaimed, Brasier will have to decide if he'll accept an assignment to Triple-A Worcester or elect free agency.