Grissom is the "nominal favorite" to open next season as the Red Sox' starting second baseman, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

David Hamilton was Boston's primary second baseman in the second half in 2024 before a fractured finger ended his season in late August. While Hamilton will also be in the running for the starting gig at the keystone in 2025, it sounds like the Red Sox want to give Grissom another look. Grissom slashed only .190/.246/.219 over 31 games with the big club in 2024 while battling numerous injuries, but he closed out the year strong at Triple-A Worcester and will turn just 24 this month. While Grissom might have a slight leg up at second base right now, it's also possible the Red Sox acquire help from outside the organization.