Red Sox's Walker Buehler: Could lose rotation spot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buehler could be moved to the bullpen prior to his next scheduled start, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Buehler has struggled with his command all season, but his performance has gone even further downhill of late. He has a 6.5 BB/9 and a 1.72 WHIP across his last five starts, and he's failed to complete at least five innings three times in that span. Richard Fitts would be a candidate to take Buehler's rotation spot, as would Kyle Harrison, Payton Tolle or Connelly Early.
