Putnam continues to nurse a hamstring injury and isn't close to pitching in a game, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Putnam suffered the injury while participating in a drill at the beginning of March, although it's unclear as to when he might return to the mound. "He's feeling better," manager Alex Cora stated. "He's playing catch. He hasn't been able to get back on the mound." While Putnam wasn't expected to win a roster spot entering camp, this injury will make doing so nearly impossible. He should begin the 2019 campaign with Triple-A Pawtucket when healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories