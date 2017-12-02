The White Sox declined to tender Putnam (elbow) a contract for 2018, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Putnam underwent Tommy John surgery in June and will likely miss at least the first half of 2018. He fared quite well in a small sample at the big-league level in 2017 (1.43 FIP), and he's missed bats at a good clip in recent years, but the White Sox would have had to pay him north of $1.1 million if they had gone to arbitration.