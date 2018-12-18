Putnam (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Putnam missed the entire 2018 season while recover from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in June 0f 2017. The right-hander should be fully healthy for spring training, where he'll compete for a spot in Boston's Opening Day bullpen. Putnam has proven to be an effective reliever over parts of seven major-league seasons, posting a combined 3.20 ERA and 9.6 K/9 across 152 career innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories