Red Sox's Zach Putnam: Injures hammy
Putnam slipped during a drill Thursday and is dealing with hamstring soreness, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Putnam had been scheduled to pitch Friday but was removed from the team's travel roster as a precaution. The non-roster invitee is not expected to earn a roster spot.
