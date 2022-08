Almora went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run, two RBI and a stolen base in a 3-1 win over Miami on Monday.

Almora was out for three weeks while on the COVID-19-related IL, but he showed no rust in his return to big-league action. The outfielder collected three of the Reds' eight hits in the contest, including both of the team's extra-base knocks. Almora may not be an everyday player moving forward, but he'll see plenty of playing time if he continues to produce as he did Monday.