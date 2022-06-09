Almora exited Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks after the fifth inning due to an apparent injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Almora attempted to make a diving catch in the top of the fourth inning before striking out in the bottom half of the frame. Although he was able to remain in the game during the fifth inning, he was replaced defensively to begin the sixth. It's not yet clear what injury Almora is dealing with, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.