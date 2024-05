The Reds activated Young (back) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Young is finally ready for his season debut after recovering from low back disc degeneration. The left-handed reliever allowed just one unearned run over 11 innings on his rehab assignment. Young made 63 appearances out of Cincinnati's bullpen in 2023, posting a 3.86 ERA and 50:20 K:BB in 53.2 frames.