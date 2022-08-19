site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Riding pine Friday
Aquino isn't starting Friday against the Pirates.
Aquino started the last six games and went 3-for-23 with a home run, three RBI, a walk and 10 strikeouts. Jake Fraley will shift to right field while TJ Friedl starts in left.
