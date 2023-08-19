Lively (pectoral) allowed four runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings for Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

Lively allowed a pair of home runs, but the pitch count (76) and innings were most important. He had been scheduled to throw 85 pitches in his first rehab start Sunday but only tossed 32 (19 strikes) after allowing six runs in two-thirds of an inning. This could be Lively's final rehab outing, per MLB.com, but Cincinnati manager David Bell wants to see how the right-hander feels Saturday before making any decision.