Singer was removed from Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Rockies due to a blister, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Singer made it through 3.2 scoreless innings before leaving the game, during which he surrendered two hits and a walk while striking out three batters. The right-hander's blister could prevent him from making another appearance before the end of spring training, and it's unknown whether he'll be ready for his first regular-season appearance -- slated to come against the Red Sox on March 29.