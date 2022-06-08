Drury went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 14-8 win over the Diamondbacks.
The long ball was Drury's third in four games, bringing his season total up to 11. The 29-year-old journeyman has paired his power with a decent bat-to-ball skills (.266 average, 21.6 K%), making him a nice find on the waiver wire for fantasy managers who scooped him up earlier in the season. Jonathan India (hamstring) began a rehab assignment Tuesday and should be back from the injured list within the next two weeks, but Matt Reynolds rather than Drury looks to be the Reds infielder most likely to lose out on an everyday role.