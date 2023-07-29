Williamson (3-2) allowed two runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out two over 5.2 innings to pick up the win Friday over the Dodgers.

Williamson's 12 baserunners were by far his most in an appearance this season, but he was able to work around the trouble. He finishes July having not allowed more than two runs in any outing, and he gave up just seven runs over 25.2 innings across his five starts for the month. Williamson has a 4.48 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 48:27 K:BB through 64.1 innings through 13 starts this year. He's projected for a road start versus the Cubs next week.