Williamson did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing one hit and one walk over three scoreless innings in a 5-4 win over the Nationals. He struck out four.

Williamson made it through just one inning before the game was delayed nearly two hours due to rain. However, despite the long break, the right-hander still returned to the mound to complete another two innings of work and actually struck out the first two batters he faced following the delay. Williamson has now allowed three earned runs or fewer in five consecutive starts and has not surrendered a home run in either of his last three.