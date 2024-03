Williamson left Sunday's spring training game against the Guardians with shoulder soreness, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Manager David Bell revealed why Williamson had to leave the game early. The pitcher was taken out of the game due to soreness in his left shoulder. The Reds are hopeful that it is nothing serious. In three spring training appearances, the 25-year-old had allowed four earned runs with nine strikeouts and zero walks in 9.0 innings.