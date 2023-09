Williamson (5-5) earned the win in Friday's 19-2 victory in St. Louis after allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out two.

Williamson cruised to an easy win thanks to massive run support, but he still delivered his first quality start since Aug. 29 and first win since Aug. 7. The 25-year-old lefty will end his rookie campaign with a 4.46 ERA and a 98:39 K:BB through 117 frames. Williamson registered a 5.55 ERA over his final five starts.