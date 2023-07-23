Williamson (2-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over six innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out five.

Williamson got off to a red-hot start Saturday, retiring the first nine batters he faced while not allowing a single hit until the fifth inning. Though the southpaw had only logged one quality start through his first 10 appearances, he's rattled of back-to-back quality starts to lower his season ERA to 4.60 to go along with a 46:23 K:BB. However, he'll likely have a tough time nabbing a third straight quality start considering his next outing is tentatively scheduled to come against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.