Williamson (elbow) recently began throwing from a mound at the Reds' training facility in Goodyear (Ariz.) but has returned to Cincinnati, MLB.com reports.

The report indicates Williamson was told to "throttle back," which suggests the stress of throwing from a mound was too much for the left-hander. He'll be with the Reds for the week to play catch and participate in workouts. Williamson is recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent last September and is not expected back until 2026.