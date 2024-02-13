The Reds claimed Thompson off waivers from the Twins on Tuesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Thompson had been claimed by the Reds back in October before being dumped two months after that. He's now found his way back to Cincinnati as he continues his waivers merry-go-round. The speedy outfielder will compete for a reserve role.
