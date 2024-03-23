Thompson is in the mix for the final roster spot, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The Reds trimmed their roster Friday and are at 25 players with the need to add another. Thompson and Jacob Hurtubise, both of whom were reassigned to minor-league camp earlier this spring, are the most logical candidates -- they're on the 40-man roster and fill the team's greatest need in the outfield. Alternatively, Cincinnati could look outside the organization, monitoring roster cuts by other teams over the weekend.