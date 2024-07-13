Spiers (shoulder) had a clean MRI on Saturday, and he is likely to miss only one start, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Spiers landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday after notching a victory against the Marlins on Friday, but it appears as though he's avoided a serious injury. The nature of the right shoulder issue has been deemed an impingement. Spiers is eligible to return from the IL on July 28, which could line him up to make his next start either in Tampa Bay or at home versus the Cubs.