Spiers gave up one hit and struck out one batter over three frames Friday. He picked up a save over the Cardinals.

Spiers was promoted from Triple-A Louisville on Friday and earned his first career save. He gave up at least three runs in his first three career MLB appearances but was able to drop his ERA to 6.92 with Friday's performance. The 25-year-old posted a 3.60 ERA through 85 minor-league innings this season.