Spiers will start for the Reds on Sunday against the Cubs in what will be his major-league debut, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds' rotation has been hit hard by COVID-19, so Spiers is being pressed into duty. He holds a 3.69 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with a 106:41 K:BB over 83 innings this season at Double-A Chattanooga. Spiers is not a recommended streaming option.