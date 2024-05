Spiers allowed one run on three hits while striking out three over three relief innings in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Dodgers.

Spiers was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Friday after the Reds added Justin Wilson (shoulder) to the injured list. A starter in the minors, Spiers' length came in handy for the Reds, whose offense showed little pushback or comeback potential against Los Angeles right-hander Walker Buehler.