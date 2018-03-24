Reds' Cliff Pennington: Makes Opening Day roster
Pennington will be on the Reds' Opening Day roster, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Pennington will serve as the club's backup shortstop to Jose Peraza. Over 87 games with the Angels last season, Pennington slashed .253/.306/.330 with three home runs and 21 RBI. Expect similar numbers out of him this year.
