Reds' Colin Moran: Exits after collision
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Moran left Saturday's game against the Cardinals with a head injury, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Dylan Carlson banged his chin on Moran's head, and while Carlson stayed in, Moran had to exit. Alejo Lopez replaced him with Brandon Drury sliding over to first base.
