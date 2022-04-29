Overton will start Saturday's game against the Rockies, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Overton was added to Cincinnati's taxi squad Friday, and he'll have his contract selected Saturday to take Nick Lodolo's (back) place in the rotation. While the right-hander will have to pitch at hitter-friendly Coors Field during his team debut, he had strong results at Triple-A Louisville early in the year, posting a 2.84 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 19 innings over four appearances (two starts).
