Reds' Derek Dietrich: Signs with Cincinnati
Dietrich signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The deal includes an invitation to major-league spring training and will pay Dietrich $2 million should he earn a big-league roster spot. His bat is at least worthy of a bench role, as he hit .265/.330/.421 last year, good for a 109 wRC+, a number which exactly matches his career mark. He's limited to the corners defensively, where his bat is less interesting, but he'll have a good shot to earn at least a handful of starts.
