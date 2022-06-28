Solano will serve as the Reds' designated hitter and No. 5 batter in Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

Solano has come out hot since being activated from the 60-day injured list a week ago. While starting in four of the Reds' first five games upon rejoining the active roster, Solano has gone 6-for-16 with three doubles, a walk, three runs and two RBI. He received each of his prior four starts at either second base or third base, but DH may represent Solano's clearest path to an everyday role now that Jonathan India (hand) is healthy after a one-game absence. The lefty-hitting Mike Moustakas is on the bench against a right-handed starter (Keegan Thompson) for the second straight day, perhaps hinting that the righty-hitting Solano may not be relegated to a short-side platoon role while he's producing at the plate.