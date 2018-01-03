Reds' Dylan Floro: Signs with Cincinnati
Floro agreed to a minor-league deal with the Reds on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Floro will remain in the NL Central after appearing in three games with the Cubs in 2017. During that time, he posted an unsightly 6.52 ERA and 1.76 WHIP over 9.2 innings of relief. The 27-year-old spent most of the past season at the Triple-A level, which is where he will likely begin the 2018 campaign within the Reds' system.
