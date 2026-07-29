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Reds' Emilio Pagan: Collects 11th save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Pagan recorded his 11th save of the season in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians, giving up a hit and striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

The veteran righty completed a combined shutout for the Reds staff that featured five different pitchers, as the group combined to allow just three singles. Pagan has converted all five of his save chances since coming off the IL at the beginning of July, and on the month he's produced a 2.46 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB over 7.1 innings.

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