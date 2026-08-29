Pagan struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 18th save of the season in a 10-8 win over the Cubs.

The veteran righty handled the heart of Chicago's order on an efficient seven pitches (six strikes), including a three-pitch strikeout of Ian Happ. Pagan's last blown save came back on May 4, a game in which he suffered a hamstring strain that landed him on the IL for nearly two months, and since returning at the beginning of July he's put together a 1.96 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 23:3 K:BB over 18.1 innings while converting all 12 of his save opportunities.